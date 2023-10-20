 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DBB Live: Ausar Thompson is Thriving

Tune in live tonight from 6 p.m. ET to join the conversation

By Jack Kelly
Join Wes and Jack tonight from 6 pm E.T. for your weekly dose of interactive Detroit Pistons discussion.

Following a pair of preseason wins against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Jack and Wes will take a look at the positives and negatives through Detroits three preseason games.

The boys will also shine a light on the promising play of Pistons rookie Ausar Thompson.

The DBB Live crew will also take a look ahead at tonight’s clash against the Dallas Mavericks.

Make sure to tune in from 6 pm E.T., and drop any comments or topics you’d like to hear discussed in the comments below.

DBB Live Vitals:

When: Friday at 6 pm ET

Where: Detroit Bad Boys YouTube Channel

How to submit questions:

As always, leave any questions or topics you want to be discussed in the comment section below.

Last Week’s Show:

