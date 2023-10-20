DBB Live: Ausar Thompson is Thriving

Join Wes and Jack tonight from 6 pm E.T. for your weekly dose of interactive Detroit Pistons discussion.
Following a pair of preseason wins against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Jack and Wes will take a look at the positives and negatives through Detroits three preseason games.
The boys will also shine a light on the promising play of Pistons rookie Ausar Thompson.
The DBB Live crew will also take a look ahead at tonight’s clash against the Dallas Mavericks.
Make sure to tune in from 6 pm E.T., and drop any comments or topics you’d like to hear discussed in the comments below.
DBB Live Vitals:
When: Friday at 6 pm ET
Where: Detroit Bad Boys YouTube Channel
How to submit questions:
- Detroit Bad Boys Website: Comment section of the weekly DBB Live episode articles.
- Twitter: @detroitbadboys, @jack_kelly_313 or @therealwesd3
- YouTube: Chat section of DBB Live recording — Subscribe here
