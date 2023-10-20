Pistons vs. Mavericks preview: Detroit looks to carry impressive defensive effort forward in preseason finale

After waiting a week between games two and three, the Detroit Pistons are playing a preseason finale on the latter half of a back-to-back. I’m not sure how we got here, but it is where we find ourselves.

If I were a betting man, that would lead me to think that we might see less of the traditional starters than usual. Ausar Thompson, who is leading the NBA in minutes so far this preseason at 30.6 minutes per game, might actually even get some extended rest.

Game Vitals

When: 8 p.m. ET

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Analysis

However, the selfish fan in me wants to root for running back yesterday’s starting lineup of the rookie Asuar with Cade Cunningham, Killian Hayes, Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren. It was a fun, feisty, defensive showcase with some serious passing and cutting thrown into the mix.

A big part of that was Killian Hayes, who has looked more comfortable this preseason then at any point in his NBA career so far. It’s early, but the point guard is averaging 12.7 points on 56% shooting from the field, four assist and just 1 turnover per game.

Couple that with the raves we’ve been hearing about Hayes throughout training camp and a player who seemed like he might find himself outside of the rotation to begin the season seems to have earned some serious playing time.

As mentioned, Thompson is leading the NBA in minutes this preseason, and it’s hard to see him not getting well north of 30 minutes per game in the regular season too. I’m just not sure how Monty Williams takes him off the floor. He is already the team’s best defender, and his athleticism and passing have popped since Summer League.

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (2-1)

Cade Cunningham, Killian Hayes, Ausar Thompson, Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren

Dallas Mavericks (0-2)

Kyrie Irving, Jaden Hardy, Josh Green, Grant Williams, Dereck Lively