Motor City Cruise acquire Chandler Vaudrin in trade with Cleveland Charge

As an appetizer for the Detroit Pistons final preseason game, the Motor City Cruise announced that the team has acquired Chandler Vaudrin from the Cleveland Charge in exchange for Trayvon Palmer.

Vaudrin signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers to join their preseason roster in 2021 before suffering a torn ACL in Summer League. Last year, he returned to Cleveland to spend the season with the Charge where he averaged 5.0 points per game (PPG), 4.0 rebounds per game (RPG), and 3.4 assists per game (APG) in 46 games played between the G League Showcase Cup and regular season. He played with Dallas during the 2023 NBA Summer League, appearing in two games for the summer Mavericks.

He was named the 2021 Big South Player of the Year after averaging 12.0 PPG, 7.3 RPG, and 6.9 APG for Winthrop University.

The 6’7” guard shot 38.5 percent from three for the Charge in the Showcase Cup last year, primarily in a bench role. He will look to add size and space for the Cruise in his new role.

Palmer spent the past two seasons with the Cruise, appearing in 93 games for the team. He even appeared in one game for the Pistons after receiving a 10-day contract during the 2021-22 season while most of the team was stuck in health and safety protocols.

The Cruise will open their new season on Nov. 12 in Grand Rapids against the Grand Rapids Gold. The team will then play their home opener at Wayne State Fieldhouse on Nov. 14 against the Iowa Wolves.

The 2023-24 NBA G League Draft is scheduled for Oct. 28 at 1 p.m. ET. The draft pool is comprised of 100+ players who sign with the league to become draft-eligible. These players include undrafted free agents, international prospects, and players who become waived by NBA teams following training camp.

Welcome to the 313, Chandler!



OFFICIAL- We have acquired Chandler Vaudrin from the Cleveland Charge via trade in exchange for Trayvon Palmer. pic.twitter.com/rqUM7IAhDK — Motor City Cruise (@MotorCityCruise) October 20, 2023