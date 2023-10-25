Pistons vs. Heat GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

The Detroit Pistons are back. They have a healthy Cade Cunningham! They have an ace new head coach in Monty Williams! They have who I consider to be one of the most exciting non-Victor Wembanyama rookies in the draft class in Ausar Thompson! Add in Year 2s from Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren, and there is plenty to be excited about.

Will it lead to wins? Not immediately. Will it lead to coherent rotations and complementary skills on the floor? Don’t ask such nerdy questions. Will we have a much better idea of where this team is headed long term by, let’s say, the All-Star Break? Let’s not get ahead of ourselves (but hopefully).

For now, they face off in game 1 against the Miami Heat. The Pistons will be without veterans (and shooters) Bojan Bogdanovic, Monte Morris, and the young Isaiah Livers. The Heat will be missing Josh Richardson and Haywood Highsmith.

Game Vitals

When: 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Keseya Center in Miami, Florida

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +9.5

Projected Lineups

Cade Cunningham, Alec Burks, Ausar Thompson, Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren

Miami Heat (0-0):

Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin, Kevin Love, Bam Adebayo