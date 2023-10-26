ANNOUNCING The Pindown: A Detroit Pistons Podcast

It’s fall, Pistons fans. The leaves are changing, the Lions are winning and Jaden Ivey appears to be slotted as the 6th man to start the season — just as I’m sure all of us Detroit fans expected. To help guide us through what is sure to be a tumultuous season of Pistons basketball, Detroit Bad Boys is proud to announce the newest Pistons podcast — The Pindown, launching LIVE tonight at 6PM ET and appearing anywhere you listen to podcasts Friday in time for the morning commute.

Hosted by Wes Davenport, the producer of the Pistons Pulse Podcast, and NBA draft expert Blake Silverman. The Pindown will bring you reasoned analysis of the state of Detroit Pistons basketball on a weekly basis. Recording live on YouTube every Thursday at 6PM ET, The Pindown will feature both pre-submitted and live mailbag questions every episode. Allowing you, the fans, to decide what topics will be discussed each week.

In continuing the tradition of DBB Live, The Pindown will feature ample guests who offer valuable insight into the machinations of the season. You can expect former DBB Live co-host Jack Kelly to make frequent appearances, as will Detroit Bad Boys managing editor Sean Corp.

Never relying on hot takes or clickbait topics, the Pindown will offer an interactive platform for the DBB and Pistons community to listen to the topics you want to be discussed. Our weekly panel will solicit questions in advance of each episode via weekly articles. You may additionally reach out via the official DBB socials with your questions, or directly to Wes and Blake on Twitter. Questions will also be accepted during the live show every week via the YouTube live chat feature.

The Pindown: A Detroit Pistons Podcast

Live: 6PM every Thursday

Listen: Friday mornings wherever you listen to podcasts

Where: Detroit Bad Boys YouTube Channel — Subscribe here OR wherever you listen to podcasts

How to submit questions: