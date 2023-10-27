The Pindown: Cade Cunningham & Isaiah Stewart Dominate

The Pindown: A Detroit Pistons Podcast is your home for fan-driven Pistons content. Hosted by Wes Davenport, from Motor City Hoops and producer of the Pistons Pulse Podcast, and Blake Silverman, DBB’s resident draft expert. The guys bring a reasoned analysis to a uniquely interactive show.

Well, the Pistons played a real game of basketball Wednesday night vs the Heat. In a stunningly close contest, the team rallied back from multiple double-digit deficits on the backs of incredible efforts from Cade Cunningham and Isaiah Stewart. This week, the guys break down what they saw in game one, what to make of Monty Williams’ lineup decisions and debate the Marcus Sasser of it all.

We’ve got you covered for all this and more in this week’s episode!

