Pistons vs. Hornets GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

Cade Cunningham and several Detroit Pistons were quite impressive in the team’s 103-102 opening-night lost to the Miami Heat on Wednesday. Some, like Jaden Ivey and Killian Hayes, had their share of struggles. But Cunningham, man, what an awesome game from Detroit’s most important player.

He was in complete control of the game and scored in myriad ways. His mid-range game was as dangerous was ever, and his perimeter shot was going down and looked much better than it had in years past. He finished the night with 30 points, nine assists and just three turnovers. Three turnovers might not seem special, but for a young player with turnover issues, and on a night when the Pistons committed 16 turnovers on the night.

Rookie Ausar Thompson couldn’t hit a shot, but he had five(!) blocks in his NBA debut. Isaiah Stewart looked great (as a center), scoring inside and rebounding with abandon. Jalen Duren had some early struggles but finished strong with a 17-point, 14-rebound double-double.

Tonight, the Pistons face LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets. They, too, had a pair of big men play strong in their first game. In a win over the Atlanta Hawks, Mark Williams had 13 points and 15 rebounds, and PJ Washington had 25 points and five rebounds.

To win, the Pistons will need to prevent Ball from going off. It will be a great test and great opportunity for a Detroit team that has been preaching about the importance of defense since Monty Williams was hired. Ball can struggle with his shot and he has been known to commit his share of turnovers. If the combo of Thompson, Cunningham, and Hayes can badger him into some mistakes, they could be in line for a victory.

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +4.5

Projected Lineups

Cade Cunningham, Killian Hayes, Ausar Thompson, Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren

Charlotte Hornets (1-0)

LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward, PJ Washington, Mark Williams