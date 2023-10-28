Pistons vs. Bulls GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

I want to see Little Caesars Arena rocking tonight for the Detroit Pistons’ home opener against the Chicago Bulls. The Pistons have two strong, if slightly maddening, games under their belt, and have looked like an all-around coherent basketball team. The defensive intensity is there, the rotations make sense, the roles players are filling leverage their skills and hide their deficiencies (aside from shooting, which is in short supply due to some injuries), and the team already has a win on the season.

You couldn’t ask for much better from a team coming off of a 17-win season that starts the year with two road games. Now it is time to welcome them home.

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +1

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (1-1)

Cade Cunningham, Killian Hayes, Ausar Thompson, Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren

Chicago Bulls (1-1)

Coby White, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams, Nikola Vucevic

Pregame Reading