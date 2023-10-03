The Pistons Pulse: 2023 Detroit Pistons Media Day

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

Omari and I are back this week and so is Detroit Pistons basketball, sort of. It is just a taste but Monday was media for most teams across the NBA and that included the Detroit Pistons. Omari was in the house to get all of the quotes from Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren, Ausar Thompson, the vets, Monty Williams and Troy Weaver.

We break it all down on this week’s episode and make sure you join us on the Detroit Free Press YouTube Channel on Sunday, October 8th for a LIVE recording after the Pistons opening game of the pre season vs the Phoenix Suns.

