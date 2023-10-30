Pistons vs. Thunder GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

The Detroit Pistons have been feisty so far this season, and there doesn't seem like a better test of whether this is a real thing or an early season mirage. The OKC Thunder have been on the come up for a while now and are being pegged for 45-50 wins tonight led by All-NBA point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Game Vitals

When: 8 pm ET

Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +5.5

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (2-1)

Cade Cunningham, Killian Hayes, Ausar Thompson, Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren

Oklahoma City Thunder (2-1)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren