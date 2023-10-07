DBB Live: Media Day and Training Camp Thoughts

Join Wes and Jack tonight from 8 pm E.T. for your weekly dose of interactive Detroit Pistons discussion.

With Media Day in the rear-view mirror and training camp officially underway, we finally have real basketball topics to discuss!

Jack and Wes will recap the Pistons Media Day and also discuss some of the interesting quotes Monty Williams has shared during the early stages of training camp.

Make sure to tune in from 8 pm E.T., and drop any comments or topics you’d like to hear discussed in the comments below.

DBB Live Vitals:

When: Saturday at 8 pm ET

Where: Detroit Bad Boys YouTube Channel

How to submit questions:

Detroit Bad Boys Website: Comment section of the weekly DBB Live episode articles.

Twitter: @detroitbadboys , @jack_kelly_313 or @therealwesd3

, or YouTube: Chat section of DBB Live recording — Subscribe here

As always, be sure to leave any questions or topics you want to be discussed in the comment section below.

