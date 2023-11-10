The Pindown: Rotations & Spacing & Turnovers, Oh My!

The Pindown: A Detroit Pistons Podcast is your home for fan-driven Pistons content. Hosted by Wes Davenport, from Motor City Hoops and producer of the Pistons Pulse Podcast, and Blake Silverman, DBB’s resident draft expert. The guys bring a reasoned analysis to a uniquely interactive show.

After an unfortunate close loss to the Bucks, Wes and Blake are talking pick and roll coverage, Cade Cunningham’s turnover woes, and if this Killian Hayes renaissance is the real deal. To top it all off, the trade winds are beginning to blow already in this young season. Amid rampant speculation of Jaden Ivey’s position within the organization, the guys break down what the Pistons options really are, and why the best case scenario is still Ivey thriving in Detroit.

We’ve got you covered for all this and more in this week’s episode!

