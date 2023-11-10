Pistons vs. 76ers In-Season Tournament GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

I hope you’re able to contain your excitement for tonight’s In-Season Tournament game that pits the Detroit Pistons against the Philadelphia 76ers. It is Detroit’s first tournament game of the season. And of course, it is against one of the league’s best teams, and it is while they are still without a handful of important rotation players. Detroit’s losing streak is likely to continue, though, they did get close to upsetting the Giannis-less Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. It’s the NBA. I suppose anything can happen.

For Detroit, it is a chance for Jalen Duren to go up against Joel Embiid, and for Marcus Sasser to get a closer look at Tyrese Maxey. Maxey, who was also a lower first-round pick, has been a comp for Sasser, who has gotten off to a hot start this season. I don’t think they have similar games, but hopefully, Maxey doesn’t make that too obvious tonight.

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +8.5

In-Season Tournament Schedule

THE FULL EAST GROUP A SCHEDULE



East A group play tips off Friday, November 3rd at 7:00 PM ET!



For more NBA In-Season Tournament info

➡️ https://t.co/MC7QUx0Bv9 pic.twitter.com/d3714ncd0o — NBA (@NBA) August 15, 2023

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (2-7)

Cade Cunningham, Killian Hayes, Ausar Thompson, Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren

Philadelphia 76ers (6-1)

Tyrese Maxey, De’Anthony Melton, Kelly Oubre, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid