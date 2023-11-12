Pistons vs. Bulls GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

The Detroit Pistons will look to break their seven-game losing streak against the similarly struggling Chicago Bulls. The Pistons have stuck around against superior competition against the Warriors, Bucks, and Sixers lately, but there have been segments in each game where they let go of the reins, and the game gets away from them. The Bulls have dropped four of their past five games, including a disappointing 116-115 loss in overtime to the Phoenix Suns.

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: United Center, Chicago, Illinois

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +7

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (2-8)

Cade Cunnigham, Killian Hayes, Ausar Thompson, Isaiah Stewart, Marvin Bagley

Chicago Bulls (3-6)

Coby White, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Torrey Craig, Nikola Vucevic