Pistons vs. Hawks GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

It is In-Season Tournament time once again for the Detroit Pistons so adjust the brightness on your TV accordingly. The Pistons will play at home on their fully painted custom court against the Atlanta Hawks. The Pistons are currently on an eight-game losing streak. There is no sense of when this streak will end, but will end eventually. Could it end tonight? Sure. The Hawks (5-4) will be playing their first tournament game, but they will be without Trae Young, who is out for personal reasons. DeJounte Murray has been playing great basketball, so I’m not sure how much Young will be missed, but Detroit is looking for every advantage it can get.

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +4.5

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (2-9):

Cade Cunnigham, Killian Hayes, Ausar Thompson, Isaiah Stewart, Marvin Bagley

Atlanta Hawks (5-4):

DeJounte Murray, Bogdan Bogdanovic, DeAndre Hunter, Jalen Johnson, Clint Capela