Pistons vs. Cavs GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

Detroit Pistons look to end a nine-game losing streak

By Sean Corp
Portland Trail Blazers v Detroit Pistons Photo by Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

Here it is. The reason the Detroit Pistons are invested in developing a two-big lineup. They are facing the Cleveland Cavaliers, an up-and-coming young team led by the dynamic, and imposing duo of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. But Detroit has so many bigs. We make jokes about it. They have Jalen Duren, Isaiah Stewart, James Wiseman, Marvin Bagley III. All centers. Wait, let me check the injury report.

Welp. Duren is out with an ankle issue. Marvin Bagley is questionable with an illness. James Wiseman is largely unplayable. Maybe we give Ausar Thompson all the backup center minutes tonight? That’s sure to go well.

Game Vitals

When: 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, Ohio
Watch: Bally Sports Detroit
Odds: Pistons +9

Projected Lineups

Cleveland Cavaliers (5-6)
Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen

Detroit Pistons (2-10)
Cade Cunningham, Killian Hayes, Ausar Thompson, Kevin Knox, Isaiah Stewart

