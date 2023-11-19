Pistons vs. Raptors GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

The Detroit Pistons are looking to break their league-leading 10-game losing streak. They face a Toronto Raptors on the road who has lost three of its past four games. That’s not really a sign they are struggling, however, as those losses have been to the Bucks and Celtics (twice). Their most recent game was a narrow three-point loss against the Celtics. That featured 23 points apiece from Pascal Siakim and Dennis Schroeder.

The Pistons are not playing well, by any stretch, but recent losses have felt more like the result of periods of poor play as opposed to not being able to compete for all 48 minutes. The losing streak will break eventually, but I’m not sure it’s today against the Raptors. Today’s game also pits the No 1 overall pick in the 2020 Draft, Cade Cunningham, against the fourth pick in the same draft, Scottie Barnes.

Game Vitals

When: 4 p.m. ET

Where: ScotiaBank Arena, Toronto, Ontario

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +9.5

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (2-11)

Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Ausar Thompson, Isaiah Stewart, Marvin Bagley

Toronto Raptors (5-7)

Dennis Schroeder, OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakim, Jakob Poetl

Question of the Game

How soon until Jaden Ivey has a game as the team’s top scorer?