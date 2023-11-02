Pistons vs. Pelicans GameThread: Detroit looks to bounce back against hobbled New Orleans

Is it time for a lineup change? The Detroit Pistons have dropped two in a row, and even in games when they have played well the starting lineup isn’t really getting it done. The spacing around Cade Cunningham is non-existent, and the defense — behind Ausar Thompson, Isaiah Stewart and Killian Hayes — is good but not good enough to make up for it.

The easiest solution is to replace Hayes with either Jaden Ivey, who has had an up and down start to the regular season, or rookie Marcus Sasser, who has played well in limited minutes and with limited responsibilities off the bench.

Ideally, head coach Monty Williams would want an additional ball handler, shooter, and veteran to help space the floor and take pressure off Cade, but Monte Morris and Alec Burks are both injured.

Whether they run out the same lineup on the second night of the back-to-back or not, they will face a hobbled New Orleans Pelicans team. Zion Williamson (rest), Brandon Ingram, Trey Murphy, and Jose Alvarado (injuries) are all out tonight. Burks and Jalen Duren remain a game-time decision for Detroit.

Game Vitals

When: 8 p.m. ET

Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit (cable=reliable, streaming = good luck)

Odds: Pistons +5

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (2-3)

Cade Cunningham, Killian Hayes, Ausar Thompson, Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren

New Orleans Pelicans (3-1)

CJ McCollum, Jordan Hawkins, Herb Jones, Larry Nance, Jonas Valanciunas