Submit your questions for The Pindown: A Detroit Pistons Podcast

It’s mailbag time!

Send in your questions now for Wes and Blake to answer this week on The Pindown: A Detroit Pistons Podcast. Please submit your question to the comments section here, or on Twitter to @TheRealWesD3 and/or @blakesilverman.

Join Wes and Blake live Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET for the newest episode where we’ll recap the past week of Pistons basketball. Our thoughts on how the Pistons can turn their season around, the impact of injuries on the current losing streak, whether a major shake-up is needed, and how to get the best out of Cade Cunningham.

The podcast will be uploaded to all audio platforms the following morning.

The Pindown: A Detroit Pistons Podcast Vitals:

When: Wednesday Nov. 22 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Where: Detroit Bad Boys YouTube Channel

How to submit questions:

Detroit Bad Boys Website: Comment section of the weekly Pindown episode articles.

Twitter: @detroitbadboys , @blakesilverman or @therealwesd3

, or YouTube: Chat section of The Pindown live recording — Subscribe here

As always, leave any questions or topics you want to be discussed in the comment section below.

Listen to the show’s recording the following morning wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Last Week’s Show: