The Pindown: What to Make of a Rollercoaster Start

The Pindown: A Detroit Pistons Podcast is your home for fan-driven Pistons content. Hosted by Wes Davenport, from Motor City Hoops and producer of the Pistons Pulse Podcast, and Blake Silverman, DBB’s resident draft expert. The guys bring a reasoned analysis to a uniquely interactive show.

It’s been a rollercoaster week for Pistons fans. From the dominant first half against the Blazers to the sluggish start against the Pelicans, the Pistons have been defined by inconsistent (though exciting) performances from their prize rookies, Cade Cunningham, and Jaden Ivey. Through it all, the floor spacing, foul troubles, and turnovers have been a persistent issue. This week, Wes and Blake dive into why the team struggles with fouls and turnovers, how well Marcus Sasser and Ausar Thompson have played, what’s up with Jaden Ivey’s minutes, and how the rotation may need to change already.

We’ve got you covered for all this and more in this week’s episode!

