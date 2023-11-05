Pistons vs. Suns GameThread: Game Tim, TV, Odds, and More

It’s been an up-and-down start to the season for the Detroit Pistons, but let’s hope Monty Williams is able to provide some calm and focus as the Pistons debut their Bad Boy uniforms and court and face Williams’ former team the Phoenix Suns. The superstar-led Suns are down two of said stars — Bradley Beal and Devin Booker remain out. But they still have one superstar in Kevin Durant. Often, Kevin Durant is all you need. Go figure.

Detroit is looking to sort out its offense, its turnover issues, and get back to the stout defense it displayed in the first week of the season. While so much focus is on Detroit’s back court — Cade running out of gas, Killian not shooting, Jaden not playing — if the Pistons are going to win this one, they will assuredly do it behind its big men.

The Suns give up nearly 60 points in the paint per game, and they let teams hoover plenty of offensive boards. That could help Jalen Duren, Isaiah Stewart, and Ausar Thompson put their respective stamps on this game.

Game Vitals

When: 3 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +5.5

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (2-4)

Cade Cunningham, Killian Hayes, Ausar Thompson, Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren

Phoenix Suns (2-4)

Eric Gordon, Grayson Allen, Kevin Durant, Keita Bates-Diop, Jusuf Nurkic