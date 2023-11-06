The Detroit Pistons will play the Golden State Warriors tonight. Here is what the two teams’ injury reports look like: Golden State Warriors: _______. Detroit Pistons: Bojan Bogdanovic (Out), Monte Morris (Out), Alec Burks (Out), Jaden Ivey (Out), Isaiah Livers (Out), Joe Harris (Out).

Also, the Pistons played, and were easily dispatched, last night by the Phoenix Suns. To wrap it all up in a bow, four of the Pistons’ five starters played between 34-38 minutes last night, and head coach Monty Williams said pregame he does not want to, nor does he anticipate, playing his guys such heavy minutes tonight.

Look out for more from two-way players Stanley Umude, Jared Rhoden, and maybe even Malcolm Cazalon tonight.

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +7.5

Analysis

If the Pistons hope to win tonight, they will surely have to play much stronger defense than they displayed against the Suns. Jalen Duren had a particularly rough defensive showing, and he was a primary contributor to the Suns amassing more than 60 points in the paint. Of course, if you allow 60 points in the paint, there is plenty of blame to spread around.

If Detroit can get locked in defensively, starting with Duren, they will have a much better chance of pulling off the upset tonight.

We’ve gone over all the reasons the odds are stacked against the Detroit Pistons tonight. Fair enough. What can we say on the positive side of the ledger? It’s hard not to be impressed by Detroit’s two firs-round rookies Ausar Thompson and Marcus Sasser.

Thompson has stuffed the stat sheet and been one of the most impressive rookies in the early parts of the season, and he is getting plenty of notice for leading or nearly leading all rookies in many categories, including rebounds, assists, blocks, and steals.

Less noticed is Sasser who seems to excel now that he has seemingly fortified a place in the team’s rotation. Head coach Monty Williams was effusive in his praise for Sasser pregame, and I hope to turn that into a story post-game (and wouldn’t it be grand if that was married with another impressive stat line and maybe even a win?).

This team is giving you plenty of reasons to watch, and, to be fair, plenty of reasons to turn away or throw away your remote in frustration. I remain intrigued by what this team will look like when some of these missing ingredients join the (beef) stew. The path to get there. Well, it might be a bit bumpy.

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (2-5)

Cade Cunningham, Killian Hayes, Ausar Thompson, Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren

Golden State Warriors (5-2)

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Question of the Game

Will Detroit’s defense be able to bounce back tonight and give the Warriors any trouble?