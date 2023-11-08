Report: Kevin Knox signs deal with Detroit Pistons

The injury-depleted Detroit Pistons have signed a familiar face, agreeing to a one-year deal with free agent forward Kevin Knox. Knox played 42 games with the Pistons last season before being dealt to the Portland Trail Blazers.

The 24-year-old Knox averaged 5.6 points and shot 46.9% from the field and 37% from 3 last year for the Pistons. He is capable of playing both forward spots, and with Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Livers, and Joe Harris all among Detroit’s injury report, he could find himself on the court pretty quickly.

After arriving in Portland, Knox saw increased playing time and a larger shot profile, but his efficiency dipped down to 44% overall and 41% from 3, netting 8.5 points per game.

The former ninth overall pick of the New York Knicks has bounced around the NBA, spending time in New York and then going to Atlanta, Detroit, Portland and then back to Detroit.

The free agent deal is the first Detroit has signed since last season ended, and all the team’s roster spots are now full.