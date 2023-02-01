Update: NBA postpones Wizards-Pistons game in Detroit after Pistons delayed leaving Dallas

The Detroit Pistons were supposed to host the Washington Wizards today at Little Caesars Arena, but the NBA has postponed the game because of Detroit’s inability to leave Dallas and make it back to Detroit.

Pistons-Wizards game tonight has been postponed, sources tell me and @JLEdwardsIII. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 1, 2023

The Pistons as of late Tuesday night was still stuck in Dallas, according to The Athletic, because of issues with a plane and icy weather in Dallas. “The weather and logistical problems on Tuesday forced Detroit to sit for hours on the tarmac before getting off the plane and making a safety decision and staying one more night in Texas,” according to the Athletic.

The NBA has not yet announced a makeup date for the Wizards-Pistons game. They are scheduled to host the Hornets on Friday at 7 p.m. and there is no reason to think that game will not happen as scheduled.