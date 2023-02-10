The Pistons Pulse: Special Detroit Pistons Trade Deadline Reaction Episode

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

Omari and I bring a special Detroit Pistons trade deadline reaction episode from Thursday’s NBA Trade Deadline.

Contrary to the hopes of the fanbase there was just one trade made on Thursday by Troy Weaver and it was not Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks or even Nerlens Noel. The single trade made by the Detroit Piston’s GM was sending out Saddiq Bey (and Kevin Knox) in exchange for James Wiseman.

Omari and I break down the trade with specific attention on the Pistons moving on from Bey and what Wiseman might offer the organization moving forward.

This was also a YouTube live recording so we spend the rest of the episode answering questions as they came in live on the show.

We will be back with our normal weekly episode on Tuesday diving deeper into this trade, what it means for others on the roster moving forward and a look at the NBA Trade Deadline as whole.

With that said, we hope you enjoy this episode of The Pistons Pulse!

