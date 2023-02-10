Detroit Pistons sign Stanley Umude to 10-day contract

To fill the void left by the departures of Saddiq Bey and Kevin Knox, the Detroit Pistons are signing Motor City Cruise guard Stanley Umude to a 10-day contract. Umude has spent all season with the Cruise and was part of the Pistons’ preseason roster.

Umude is averaging 14.2 points and 4.7 rebounds with the Cruise this season with decent 3-point efficiency. In 138 college games for South Dakota and Arkansas, the 6-foot-6 guard averaged 14.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists on a slash line of 46/35/74.

Both Bey and Knox were dealt at Thursday’s NBA Trade Deadline in a deal that netted the Pistons former No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman from the Golden State Warriors. The Pistons have an open spot on the NBA roster already after the two-for-one trade, and could open up another if they decide to release veteran big man Nerlens Noel so he can catch on with a playoff-bound team.

While the organization is still figuring out what to do to fill the roster holes more permanently, and with Wiseman not yet officially available, it makes sense to sign on a well-performing G Leaguer like Umude to plug some gaps.

The Pistons could also invite two-way players Buddy Boeheim and Jared Rhoden as depth and potential injury insurance. Boeheim is considered more of a perimeter shooter and is currently averaging 9.9 points and hitting 39% of his threes on 6.5 attempts per game. Rhoden is considered more a multi-positional wing defender. He is averaging 15.5 points and 7.2 rebounds in 14 games this season for the Cruise.