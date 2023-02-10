Pistons vs. Spurs GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

Two of the three worst teams in NBA will be facing off tonight, and neither will be at their best. The Detroit Pistons sport the league’s third-worst net rating at minus-7.6 and will be hosting the league-worst San Antonio Spurs who are a negative-10. Do not doubt San Antonio’s willingness to lose this game. Just check out the team’s injury report tonight:

Players available for the Spurs tonight vs the Pistons:



Devonte Graham

Blake Wesley

Doug McDermott

Isaiah Roby

Malaki Branham

Zach Collins

Dominick Barlow

Keita Bates-Diop

Stanley Johnson https://t.co/3Bb7ZG9ECE — Ty Jäger (@TheTyJager) February 10, 2023

Of course, being seasoned Pistons fans, we also know that nobody should doubt the team’s ability to fall on its butt and embarrass itself this season. It was just two weeks ago that the Pistons managed to fall to a Houston Rockets team missing its top three scorers.

This is going to be one ugly game, Saddiq Bey and Kevin Knox are gone, and James Wiseman isn’t available to play yet. I guess we get a good early peek at what life can be like for Isaiah Livers, who should command consistent minutes and more offensive touches going forward.

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons -6

Projected Lineups

San Antonio Spurs (14-41):

Devonte Graham, Malaki Branham, Doug McDermott, Keita Bates-Diop, Zach Collins

Detroit Pistons (14-42):

Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren