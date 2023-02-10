Pistons vs. Spurs final score: Jalen Duren’s career night propels Pistons to victory in double OT

I’m going to make this game recap short and sweet as I live in a liminal state waiting to find out if the James Wiseman trade goes through. The Detroit Pistons managed to win in double overtime against an admittedly severely undermanned San Antonio Spurs team 138-131.

Jalen Duren had a career night against an undersized San Antonio frontline. He finished with a career-high 30 points, 17 rebounds, four block and three assists. While Duren was able to dominate inside, it was outside the paint that prevented Detroit from running away with this one.

Detroit’s starters were just 1-of-23 from the 3-point line. The only make was courtesy of Isaiah Stewart.

The Pistons won the war on the boards 62-51, including 21 offensive rebounds, and 29 assists. The ball movement all night was some of the best of the season for Detroit.

With wins and losses not among the team’s highest priorities as the season winds down, it’s important to note how the key cogs on the team perform. We already covered Duren’s dominating performance, but Isaiah Livers and Jaden Ivey also played well.

Livers played a career-high 40 minutes and did all the things on offense and defense the Pistons are looking for in the reserve wing. He played solid defense, moved the ball, and hit open shots. He finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Jaden Ivey struggled with his outside shot, but had a great all-around game otherwise. He made solid decisions when running the offense and forced his way to the free-throw line 12 times, making 11 shots. He finished with 17 points, eight assists and three turnovers.

The Pistons struggled early as they were out-rebounded in the first quarter by 10 and found themselves down by as many as 15. Detroit responded, however, powered by Duren’s dominance. The Pistons were up by nine late in the game, but then Devonte Graham decided to take over.

Graham hit several threes in the fourth and overtime and allowed the Spurs to crawl back and earn its way to overtime.

Bojan cut the lead to two in OT after what was thought to be a three with less than a minute remaining was changed to a two, but the Pistons then stole the in-bounds pass and Bogey was fouled. Bogdanovic, who finished with a game-high 32 points, sank both free throws to tie the game at 125.

In double OT, the Pistons found themselves down four, 131-127 with 2:35 to play and it looked like another dispiriting loss. But Detroit then finished the game on a 11-0 run including a huge Livers 3-pointer and big Isaiah Stewart tip-in to put the game away.

Now we’re going back to Wiseman watch. Phew.