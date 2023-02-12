Pistons vs. Raptors preview: With Wiseman deal in limbo, Detroit looks for two in a row

The Detroit PIstons and Toronto Raptors both made significant trade deadline deals for centers. Only one of them is on track to play as the two teams square off at Scotiabank Arena. The Pistons’ trade for James Wiseman is still in limbo as the Golden State Warriors have until 9:30 p.m. today to decide whether to accept the trade or nix the entire four-team deal after Gary Payton II failed his physical with the team.

The Raptors, meanwhile, were thought to be one of the franchises that could swing the entire playoff race as sellers of high-profile players like OG Anunoby, Fred Vanvleet, Pascal Siakam and Gary Trent Jr. Instead, they became buyers and nabbed Jokob Poeltl from the San Antonio Spurs. Poeltl is not on the injury report, indicating he will be available for the Raptors.

Game Vitals

When: 3 p.m. ET

Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +12

Analysis

The Pistons will be looking for their second consecutive victory, and to get it, they will need to rely on the players that powered them to a win over the Spurs on Friday. At the top of that list is Jalen Duren, who broke out with a career-high 30 points, 17 rebounds and three blocks in the double OT win. Next on the list would be Jaden Ivey. He struggled with his shot, but continues to look comfortable as the team’s primary distributor and was able to use his athleticism to get to the line more than a dozen times. It’s always nice when Bojan Bogdnaovic scores 30, of course, but I’ll also keep an eye on Isaiah Livers. The second-year forward seems like he will be the biggest beneficiary if the trade goes through as he will get to soak up all of Saddiq Bey’s minutes. He’ll also have his hands full today as the team’s best wing defender facing a Raptors team with an endless array of 6-foot-8 multi-faceted players, even as OB Anunoby is set to miss the game with a wrist sprain.

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (15-42)

Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren

Toronto Raptors (26-31)

Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, Precious Achiuwa

Question of the Day

Do you want the James Wiseman trade to go through?