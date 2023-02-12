Pistons vs. Raptors GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

The Detroit PIstons and Toronto Raptors both made significant trade deadline deals for centers. Only one of them is on track to play as the two teams square off at Scotiabank Arena. The Pistons’ trade for James Wiseman is still in limbo as the Golden State Warriors have until 9:30 p.m. today to decide whether to accept the trade or nix the entire four-team deal after Gary Payton II failed his physical with the team.

The Raptors, meanwhile, were thought to be one of the franchises that could swing the entire playoff race as sellers of high-profile players like OG Anunoby, Fred Vanvleet, Pascal Siakam and Gary Trent Jr. Instead, they became buyers and nabbed Jokob Poeltl from the San Antonio Spurs. Poeltl is not on the injury report, indicating he will be available for the Raptors.

From the game preview

Game Vitals

When: 3 p.m. ET

Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +12

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (15-42)

Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren

Toronto Raptors (26-31)

Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, Precious Achiuwa

