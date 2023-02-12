Report: Warriors allow trade to go through, James Wiseman headed to Detroit

It might have taken longer than expected, but in the end, James Wiseman is headed to Detroit. That news comes via Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Warriors decided to accept the terms of the deal even as its asset in the trade, Gary Payton II, could miss most if not the rest of the season.

The four-team trade was in limbo after the Warriors failed the physical of Gary Payton II who they received from the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Pistons' component of the trade saw them send Saddiq Bey to the Warriors, who rerouted them to the Atlanta Hawks for five second-round picks. They also sent Kevin Knox to Golden State, who sent him to the Blazers with some of the draft capital to obtain Payton.

Payton failed his physical and the Warriors complained they were not informed he was taking Torodol to play through the pain he was feeling in his abdominal muscle. He is reportedly expected to miss the next couple months of action.

With the trade in limbo, none of the players could suit up for their new teams. They are now expected to play as soon as Monday.

The Pistons do not play again until Wednesday when they play the Boston Celtics. James Wiseman

should be able to suit up and see his first action for the Pistons.