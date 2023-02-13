DBB Podcast: Breaking down the Saddiq Bey - James Wiseman trade

Hey everyone! This is Laz Jackson of Detroit Bad Boys, and on this week’s podcast, we’re talking about your 15-42 Detroit Pistons. Ben and I talk about the James Wiseman - Saddiq Bey trade from all angles; why we understood the Pistons trading away Saddiq Bey, but why the acquisition of James Wiseman has us feeling unsettled about the future of the team, and what Wiseman brings (and doesn’t bring) to the Pistons. Then we talk about Jalen Duren dropping 30-17-4 on the Spurs heads.

Thanks for listening, you all. Enjoy the podcast: