The Pistons Pulse: A Full James Wiseman Breakdown

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

Omari and I are joined by Detroit Free Press sports columnist, Shawn Windsor, to not only break down the trade of Saddiq Bey (and Kevin Knox) for James Wiseman but take a deep dive into who James Wiseman is as a player.

What kind of prospect was Wiseman coming out of high school and after just three games at Memphis? Why did GM Troy Weaver like him so much coming into that 2020 NBA Draft? Why has he not been as successful as you would want through 2.5 years with the Golden State Warriors?

We also talk about where Wiseman fits on this current Pistons roster and what it means for other players like Jalen Duren, Isaiah Stewart and Marvin Bagley III. We also give our, and get Shawn’s, perspective on the moves that did not happen at the deadline in regards to Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks, Cory Joseph and Nerlens Noel.

To finish off the episode we go around the NBA to discuss some of the moves that interested us the most at the deadline from the league as a whole.

With that said, we hope you enjoy this episode of The Pistons Pulse!

