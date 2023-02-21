The Pistons Pulse: James Wiseman Debut Recap, Post ASB Pistons Expectations

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

Omari and I stay on the grind through the NBA All-Star Break to bring you another episode of The Pistons Pulse.

We start off the episode talking about the highly anticipated Detroit Pistons debut for former No. 2 overall pick, James Wiseman. While this game happened almost a week ago, there was still plenty to dive into around the big man’s first minutes with his new team. How did he look on the offensive end of the court? Was his defense as bad as advertised? What clues did his minutes give us in terms of what to expect the rest of the season?

Speaking of the rest of the season, we also dive into what we would like to see from different members of the roster post All-Star Break. What can the two dynamic rookies show in their final 20-plus games? What would we like to see from Isaiah Stewart and Killian Hayes, the two final members left of Troy Weaver’s 2020 NBA Draft class? What improvements can we reasonably expect to see from the team overall?

Finally, we dive into the general NBA All-Star festivities with an emphasis on Jaden Ivey, of course but some banter around the 3-point competition and Dunk Contest.

Make sure you tune in next week as we finally start our full dive into the 2023 NBA Draft with guest from The Box and One and Game Theory Podcast, Adam Spinella!!!

With that said, we hope you enjoy this episode of The Pistons Pulse!

Article on The Detroit Free Press

Follow Omari Sankofa II on Twitter @omarisankofa

Follow MCH on Twitter @MotorCityHoops

Follow The Detroit Free Press Sports on Twitter @freepsports