Pistons vs. Magic GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

The Detroit Pistons are back at it after a much-needed All-Star break. The injury report is relatively clean — Cade Cunningham is out for the year, but Marvin Bagley III has been upgraded from out to doubtful, which means his return to action is getting close. Nerlens Noel seems to be permanently away from the team, which is, whatever. Not unexpected. I’m sure the Pistons would be more than happy to release him if he sacrificed a little of his salary, and I’m sure Noel has little interest in sacrificing any of his salary. So away from the team he shall be. The Magic will have everybody available, though they are short one RJ Hampton after granting the young guard his release. Media reports indicate the Pistons intend to sign him, but have to wait for him to formally clear waivers, and he will not be a part of the action tonight.

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +6.5

Projected Lineups

Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr.

Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren