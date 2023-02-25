Pistons vs. Raptors Game Thread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

Jalen Duren is out and that means we will see a whole lot more of James Wiseman as the Detroit Pistons take on the Toronto Raptors tonight at Little Caesars Arena. That’s not a bad thing, as it’s a god opportunity to get a sense of what the big man can do with extended minutes on both ends of the court. RJ Hampton is also officially a Piston, but he’s less likely to see any sort of significant time in the rotation today.

Putting Wiseman in the starting lineup means that it is time to welcome back big man Marvin Bagley, who will play backup center today. The Osteons might have a glut of big men, but it doesn't mean anything until they are all healthy.

Game Vitals

When: 12:00 p.m. EST

Where: Little Caesar’s Arena, Detroit, MI

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +7

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (15-45)

Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart, James Wiseman

Toronto Raptors (29-31)

Gary Trent Jr., Scottie Barnes, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Jakob Poeltl