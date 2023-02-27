Pistons vs. Hornets GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

When the Detroit Pistons traded Saddiq Bey in a deal that netted them Golden State big man James Wiseman, it was premised on the little-used third-year center finally getting the minutes he would need to develop in the NBA. Well, gang, he’s definitely getting minutes tonight. He could get the 40-minute mark if he doesn’t foul out first. The Pistons will facing the 19-win Charlotte Hornets tonight without current starting center Jalen Duren, former starting center Isaiah Stewart, and will also be without Bojan Bogdanovic and starting point guard Jaden Ivey.

Stewart left Detroit’s previous game early with a hip issue, Bogdanovic has been struggling and is reportedly sitting with achilles soreness and Ivey is missing the game for an excused personal reason. They also happen to be facing the fourth-worst team in the NBA. Funny how coincidences like that just happen.

If you’re curious, the Hornets injury sheet looks pretty clean. PJ Washington is doubtful with a foot issue and Cody Martin is out with left knee soreness. Otherwise, everyone else is available.

How Dwane Casey juggles this lineup will be interesting. I assume Bagley is the first sub out of the game, with Isaiah Livers coming in to spell him at power forward. You’ll likely see a healthy dose of Cory Joseph and RJ Hampton in three-guard lineups. Might even spy a Rodney McGruder sighting. Diallo, who likely starts at small forward for Bojan will also likely get some run at power forward in some distressingly small lineups. Should be fun!

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +7

Projected Lineups

LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward, JT Thor, Mark Williams

Killian Hayes, Alec Burks, Hamidou Diallo, Marvin Bagley, James Wiseman