The Pistons Pulse: Adam Spinella Talks Victor, Scoot and Options at No. 3

Omari and I FINALLY dive head first into the 2023 NBA Draft with an emphasis in this episode on the top of the draft which is where the Detroit Pistons will ideally be selecting.

The 7-foot-5 French sensation, Victor Wembanyama, is the consensus No. 1 overall prospect on big boards and we brought on the amazing Adam Spinella to discuss him. You may know Spinella from The Box and One or co hosting over on The Game Theory Podcast with Sam Vecenie.

Spinella joins us to take a deep dive into Wembanyama as a player, his strengths, weaknesses, how he fits on the current Pistons roster and what, if any, flaws there may be in his game.

We continue the episode talking about the prospect that seems to be the consensus No. 2 pick, Scoot Henderson. There has been lots of debate around Henderson with the Pistons fan base due to the seemingly overlap in role with Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey and even Killian Hayes.

We ask Spinella about Henderson the player but also how he sees the rotation playing out if he were to land with the Pistons and what he would do with the No. 2 pick if he were GM Troy Weaver.

We finish off the episode quickly touching on some of the top prospects after Wembanyama and Henderson. These are players we will take deeper dives into later in the NBA Draft cycle but we wanted to continue to get the fanbase familiar with many of these names.

With that said, we hope you enjoy this episode of The Pistons Pulse!

