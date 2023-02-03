Pistons vs. Hornets GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

The worst team in the NBA is playing the fourth-worst team in the NBA. That is the Detroit Pistons facing the Charlotte Hornets, respectively, for the uninitiated. Normally, I would talk about how this is a vital game for the tank race, and that if you ever had to lose a game, this would be one to focus on. I would speculate on which team is going to rest their starters or pull out shenanigans in crunch time. Now, though. It all seems moot. These two franchises seem destined to end the season exactly where they find themselves — as two of the worst four teams in the NBA. A win by either side isn’t going to change that destiny. I suppose the “advantage” goes to Detroit. As the league’s worst team, they can only fall so far in the standings. Lucky us.

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons -1.5

Projected Lineups

Jaden Ivey, Alec Burks, Bojan Bogdanovic, Saddiq Bey, Jalen Duren

Lamelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward, PJ Washington, Mason Plumlee

Pregame Reading

If you don’t want to think about the Detroit Pistons or this game in particular, our good, totally normal, not at all destructive friend Kyrie Irving decided to explode every narrative leading to the NBA trade deadline by requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets.

First, no, there is no way Kyrie ends up in Detroit. Could they be a third-team conduit to an eventual deal? That’s a little more interesting, but, honestly, probably not. The news broke after Kyrie allegedly was presented with a multi-year deal that was lower than he desired and included provisions to hit certain guarantees. He did not take kindly to that supposed slight and requested he be dealt before the league’s trade deadline, which is now a week away.

Sorry, Kevin Durant.

That means there are only a few days for the teams who could be interested in Kyrie on an exorbitant long-term deal to come up with terms Brooklyn can actually agree to. The names the emerged were the Los Angeles Lakers, the Phoenix Suns and the Dallas Mavericks. We shall see what happens.