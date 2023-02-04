Pistons vs. Suns GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

The Phoenix Suns have won seven of their past nine games as they visit a Detroit Pistons team who is on the second end of a back-to-back. The Pistons were able to handle business on Friday as they posted a come-from-behind win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Detroit will be looking for its first consecutive victories since late November when they were able to beat the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz in two straight games. Both teams are on the second end of a back-to-back, but I will give you one guess which team is better equipped to deal with that impediment.

There is no Cade, no Bagley, no Devin Booker, no Crowder, no Payne. But we do get to see a fun little Jalen Duren vs. Deandre Ayton matchup. And Jaden Ivey trying to deal with Chris Paul a night after delivering his best game of the season against the Hornets. And we’ll get a decent dose of Saben Lee too! Fun weekend basketball. Maybe we will see it!

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +4.5

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (14-39)

Jaden Ivey, Alec Burks, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren

Phoenix Suns (28-26)

Chris Paul, Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, Torey Craig, Deandre Ayton

Bonus Question of the Day

Both Kyrie and Russ are out for the Nets and Lakers, respectively. Is it really gonna happen?