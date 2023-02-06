DBB Podcast: Jaden Ivey, Making The Leap?

Hey everyone! This is Laz Jackson of Detroit Bad Boys, and on this week’s podcast, we’re talking about your 14-40 Detroit Pistons. Ben and I talk about the changes in the starting lineup, the progression Jaden Ivey has made as a scorer and distributor over the last couple of weeks, what we expect from the Pistons prior to the trade deadline (SPOILER: very little) and a possible reunion with a high-profile free-agent-to-be.

I know Ben and I have not always been the loudest cheerleaders for Jaden Ivey, but both of us have noticed the strides he’s taken since the change in the starting lineup. We’ve also noticed how that’s impacted Killian - who simply HAS to play better, whether that’s off the bench or as a starter.

