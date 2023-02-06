Postponed Pistons-Wizards game now set for March 7

After flight delays forced the NBA to postpone a scheduled matchup between the Detroit Pistons and the Washington Wizards, the NBA has announced the game has been rescheduled for March 7. Both the Pistons and the Wizards had other games on their existing schedule moved to accomodate the new game on March 7.

The Pistons were already scheduled to play the Portland Trail Blazers at Little Caesars Arena that day, and that game has been moved back to March 6. The Wizards were hosting the Milwaukee Bucks in the middle of a five-game home stand on March 6, and that game has been moved to March 5 so they can fly to Detroit and then be home for a game March 8 against the Atlanta Hawks.

The poor Blazers might have the worst of it as they need to fly to an away game against Orlando on March 5 and now fly directly to Detroit for another road tilt against the Pistons on March 6 as part of a six-game road gauntlet.

The Pistons were unable to face the Wizards because of weather delays and mechanical problems that left them stuck in Dallas for several days after a game against the Mavericks.

There was worry among a certain segment of the fan base that the NBA would not reschedule the game at all, and that the lack of the 82nd game would adversely impact Detroit’s place in the NBA draft lottery standings.

First, that’s just some truly sicko behavior to even let that enter your mind. Second, I have good news for the sickos. The game is officially happening, it’s officially part of a back-to-back, and there is a very good chance Detroit will lose both games. Hope that cheers you up. Freaking sickos.