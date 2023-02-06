Pistons vs. Celtics GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

Star shooting guard Jaylen Brown was announced as a surprise scratch earlier today as the Boston Celtics prepare to face the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. I’m not sure how many players from the top-of-the-East Celtics would need to be out to actually make the Pistons favorites, but, hey, Brown is out, Marcus Smart is out, Luke Kornet is out. Maybe Detroit can steal one? Maybe? Vegas doesn’t appear to agree as Detroit remains a plus-11 underdog.

It will certainly mean more Jayson Tatum than the Pistons can handle, and Boston is well-stocked in guards with Derrick White, Malcolm Brogdon, Sam Hauser, and Peyton Pritchard more than capable of stepping into a larger rotation role.

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +11

Projected Lineups

Boston Celtics (37-16):

Derrick White, Sam Hauser, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, Robert Williams III

Jaden Ivey, Alec Burks, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren