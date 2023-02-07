The Pistons Pulse: Pistons and NBA Trade Deadline Primer

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

Omari and I bring you a full Detroit Pistons and NBA Trade Deadline primer episode ahead of Thursday’s NBA Trade Deadline. We dive into all of the rumors around the Pistons roster including Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks, Nerlens Noel and even Saddiq Bey.

What do we think is going to happen with each of these players, what could the possible returns yield and who else on the market may be peaking Troy Weaver’s interest.

We also talk about the recent play on the court from our Detroit Pistons as the change in the starting lineup over the past couple of weeks has caused quite the stir in the fanbase. What do we think about the move of Killian Hayes to the bench and Isaiah Stewart back into the starting lineup.

