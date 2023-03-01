2023 NBA Draft Prospect Review: Motor City Hoops on Dillon Mitchell, Cam Whitmore, Cason Wallace and Anthony Black

Post-All-Star break means it is officially the 2023 NBA Draft season for the Detroit Pistons and for Pistons fans. In that spirit, Detroit Bad Boys is sharing weekly articles and prospect breakdowns from our own Bryce Simon, who is analyzing prospects for Sports Illustrated’s Draft Digest.

This week, Bryce explores a pair of freshmen in Dillon Mitchell of Texas and Cam Whitmore of Villanova.

Villanova Freshman Wing-Forward, Cam Whitmore

Cam Whitmore is a name that many Pistons fans are excited about if they fall a bit in the lottery. Whitmore’s skillset fits neatly with the needs of the current roster, and has the kind of upside you like to see from a mid-lottery pick. He has had somewhat of an up and down freshman season after a late start due to injury. Whitmore is a powerful athlete with some real two-way potential.

Texas Freshman Forward, Dillon Mitchell

It has been a rough freshman season in Austin, Texas for Dillon Mitchell, a former top-5 recruit in the 2022 class. He has not been able to find his footing within the Longhorns offense and has probably fallen out of the first round conversation. If Mitchell decides to stay in the 2023 NBA Draft he would be an interesting conversation for Troy Weaver if he were to acquire a late 2nd round pick.

Kentucky Freshman Guard, Cason Wallace

Cason Wallace is a talented freshman guard for the Kentucky Wildcats that looks to be a lottery pick. While he may not fit the Pistons current needs he is still a name to know at the top of the draft and is a tremendous point of attack defender.

Arkansas Freshman Guard, Anthony Black

Anthony Black is a multi-skilled freshman in the same mold of Dyson Daniels from the 2022 NBA Draft class. Much like Wallace, there may not be a huge role to be filled by Black on the current Pistons roster but he is a high basketball IQ, maybe best in the class, prospect that would provide defensive versatility

If you want to stay up to date on all of this year’s NBA Draft prospects, you can read all of Bryce’s work for Sport’s Illustrated’s Draft Digest.