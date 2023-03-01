Pistons vs. Bulls GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

The Detroit Pistons will get an important injection of offense back into the lineup with the expected return of Bojan Bogdanovic and Jaden Ivey. Those two perimeter players can help supplement the heavy lifting the newly installed big-man duo of James Wiseman and Marvin Bagley III, who have been doing their best to make up for the loss of the previous two players as well as the recent losses of Jalen Duren, Isaiah Stewart and Isaiah Livers. Oh yeah, and Cade Cunningham, of course.

The Pistons will attempt to pour a little more dirt on the season of the Chicago Bulls who are at least showing a bit of life after losing six in a row. They added Patrick Beverly as a defender and veteran leader, and he is delivering as advertised. Is that enough to lift the 28-34 Bulls into the play-in game? We will see in 20 games.

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +5

Projected Lineups

Jaden Ivey, Killian Hayes, Bojan Bogdanovic, Marvin Bagley, James Wiseman

Chicago Bulls (28-34)

Patrick Beverley, Alex Caruso, Zach Lavine, DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic