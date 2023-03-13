DBB Podcast: Exercising Futility

Hey everyone! This is Laz Jackson of Detroit Bad Boys, and on this week’s podcast, we’re talking about your 15-53 Detroit Pistons. Ben Gulker returns, and we talk about James Wiseman the player instead of James Wiseman the trade acquisition, Jaden Ivey’s much-welcome in-season progression, and how ugly it would be historically if the Pistons keep losing this season.

Ben and I hadn’t gotten a chance to chop it up about Wiseman yet on the podcast, and I think we’re where everywhere else is: You See The Vision, but are worried it’s more of a mirage. It doesn’t help Jimmy Wise’s case when he does stuff like this (which we mention on the podcast):

"Steph has to angrily hop to demand a late, half-hearted screen from Wiseman, who doesn't make himself a target then rolls his eyes at not getting an entry pass, and everyone else stands around so Steph takes a stepback" seems like a decent summation of GSW's vibes right now. pic.twitter.com/5DywwIOC3Q — Dan Devine (@YourManDevine) November 4, 2022

But he also has offensive explosions like the Washington game:

Either way, the thing that’s keeping us watching this season has been Jaden Ivey; get healthy soon, Jaden.

Thanks for listening, y’all. Enjoy the podcast: