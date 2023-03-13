Pistons vs. Pacers GameThread: GameTime, TV, Odds, and More

From now until the rest of the season, the most important piece of information heading into any Detroit Pistons game is the team’s injury report. As they look to face the Indiana Pacers tonight for the second consecutive matchup at Little Caesars Arena, here is what the report looks like:

Marvin Bagley III (right ankle soreness) is out. Jaden Ivey (health and safety protocols) is out. Bojan Bogdanovic (bilateral Achilles tendinopothy) is out. Alec Burks (left foot soreness) is out. Isaiah Stewart (left shoulder impingement) is out. Hamidou Diallo (grade two ankle sprain) is out.

It’s not much better when you look over at Indiana’s injury report. Bennedict Mathurin (right ankle sprain) is out. Tyrese Haliburton (left knee contusion) is out. Myles Turner (lower back soreness) is out. T.J. McConnell (back soreness) is out. Buddy Hield (sore foot) is .... questionable! Finally, some optimism.

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +3.5

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (15-53)

Killian Hayes, Rodney McGruder, Isaiah Livers, James Wiseman, Jalen Duren

Indiana Pacers (31-37)

Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Chris Duarte, Oshae Brissett, Isaiah Jackson

Bonus Question of the Day

What did you watch last night: The Last of Us finale (remember to spoiler tag), the Oscars, sports, or other?