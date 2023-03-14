The Pistons Pulse: Matt Babcock Discusses OTE, Amen and Ausar Thompson

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

Omari and I bring back the NBA Draft conversation this week with friend of the podcast and amazing guest, Matt Babcock. You can find Babcock doing countless things in the NBA Draft world including his podcast, The Matt Babcock Show presented by Tidal League, scouting for Cerebro Sports or with his newly announced position as Sr. NBA Draft Analyst for Draft Digest of Sports Illustrated.

Obviously, with the resume that Babcock has there is nobody better to bring on to talk about the NBA Draft with an emphasis on the Detroit Pistons. In previous episodes Omari and I dove into the top two prospects in the NBA Draft, Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson. This week, we dive into a couple players that will be in the conversation should the Pistons fall below the No. 2 overall pick.

Babcock recently spent time at the Overtime Elite facility and around the program along with getting to interview twin brothers, Amen and Ausar Thompson. We will first ask Babcock about his time in Atlanta, GA with the program and what his thoughts are on this alternative path to the NBA for these prospects.

We will then take deep dives into these twin brothers, who they are as prospects and how each of them could fit with the Detroit Pistons. We will also compare them to some of the other prospects in this range.

Babcock being the busy man that he is, was only able to join us for the first two segments of the episode so Omari and I finish off the podcast with some Detroit Pistons specific conversation. Make sure you listen to the entirety of the episode to find what three players we would love to give a specific skill improvement before next season.

With that said, we hope you enjoy this episode of The Pistons Pulse!

