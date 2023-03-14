Pistons vs. Wizards preview: Let Killian cook?

Sometimes, the end of a lost season can be fun.

The Detroit Pistons are going nowhere fast, but they did snap their 11-game losing streak on Monday as they blew past the Indiana Pacers. Killian Hayes, the maligned guard who has spent three seasons trying to get his footing with the Pistons, was at his best.

Hayes notched his second double-double in as many nights against Indiana, providing a rare glimpse at what he’s capable of when all is in his favor.

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington DC

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +13

Analysis

The injuries aren’t going away tonight.

Detroit will once again be without Jaden Ivey (health and safety protocols), Marvin Bagley III (ankle), Isaiah Livers (hip), Bojan Bogdanovic (Achilles), Alec Burks (foot), Hamidou Diallo (ankle), Isaiah Stewart (shoulder) and maybe Cory Joseph (GTD) against the Washington Wizards.

That means big opportunity once again for Hayes.

It also means a big chance for two other nondescript Pistons in Eugene Omoruyi and RJ Hampton. Troy Weaver’s two midseason waiver additions performed well in the win over Indiana.

Omoruyi started in the place of Bagley and scored 17 point to go with six rebounds, three steals and two assists, while Hampton knocked down three triples and scored 15 points while grabbing six boards off the bench.

With so many important players out of the lineup, it’s opening doors for other guys to really show their stuff. The Wizards also play big with two centers, so, maybe we’ll FINALLY see James Wiseman and Jalen Duren on the floor together tonight?

Washington is in the play-in chase, but they’re far from a good team. The Pistons had them beat last week until Wiseman left Daniel Gafford for an open tip-in at the buzzer.

They’ll be without Kyle Kuzma, a Pistons killer who always plays well against his home-state team, but Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzinigs will be out there, as well as another Michigan native in Monte Morris.

It should be a fun game because, weirdly, games against the Wizards are always interesting for the Pistons.

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (16-52)

Killian Hayes, Rodney McGruder, Isaiah Livers, Eugene Omoruyi, James Wiseman

Washington Wizards (31-37)

Monte Morris, Bradley Beal, Anthony Gill, Kristaps Porzingis, Daniel Gafford

Question of the Day

The Eugene Omoruyi Hype is at an all-time high right now. Can you see him sticking around with Detroit next season?